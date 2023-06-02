1
I’m not at loggerheads with my colleagues – Piesie Esther

PIESIE ESTHER AWARD . Ghanaian gospel singer, Piesie Esther

Fri, 2 Jun 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Gospel Song of the Year award-winner, Piesie Esther, said she is not at loggerheads with her colleagues.

Contrary to reports of a rift and disunity among Ghanaian gospel musicians, Pieisie Esther said she lives in peace with all of them.

During an interview on Property FM in Cape Coast, Piesie Esther said,

“I live in peace with all of my colleagues in the gospel music fraternity and those selected on the all-star rendition were those available at the time.

“I know we have a lot of gospel musicians in Ghana but it’s impossible for us to collaborate with everyone on the rendition,” she remarked, as MyNewsGh.com saw.

She further disclosed her intentions for her new 'Waye me yie' all-stars rendition, to get some international appeal.

“Initially, we even wanted to feature an international artiste on the all-star rendition at least two, but their timing delayed us”. She revealed.

Source: mynewsgh.com
