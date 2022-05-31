‘I'm not cheap like you’ - Afia Schwarzenegger continues throwing punches

Socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger claims she can’t disrespect her man

Afia Schwarzenegger calls unknown woman ‘barren’



Afia Schwarzenegger throws shots at a woman she calls her ‘ex’s second’ choice



In the last 24 hours Afia Schwarzenegger has delivered several punches to an unknown person she has refused to disclose but many have speculated to be one of her nemeses with whom she has unfinished business.



From tagging this person as ‘barren’, she has gone ahead to say that this person was offered what she rejected from her ex while calling her a second choice.

“Now that I have your attention...I Queen Afia Schwarzenegger will Never ever work with my EX regardless of the money involved. I can't disrespect my man like that. Aunty 2nd choice, you won Nothing...



“You were offered what I rejected...where were you when your boss, sorry my ex, was kissing my ass just for logo...whiles you are at it, ask him how much he paid for just a picture...I'm not cheap like you..siaaaaa. Gyimii Gyimii, Jon old woman,” she insulted.



Her post this time around has the comment session closed for reasons best known to her but many will assume it is to avoid name-calling.



