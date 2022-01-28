‘I’m not close to where I want to be’ - Gyakie declares her future

Gyakie says she hasn’t attained her goals in music

The Song Bird claims she will achieve her goals in a short time



Gyakie among top 100 on Apple Music annual charts



Ghanaian afrobeat singer Jacqueline Acheampong, known professionally as Gyakie, has said that she hasn’t attained her goals in music yet.



According to the Song Bird in a post on Twitter, with the continuous endorsement from her fans, she sees herself reaching her goals in the shortest possible time.



“Not close to where I want to be. But With the constant support I’ve received from you guys, the road seems shorter now than ever,” she said.



Gyakie broke into the scene with her most popular song “Forever” and has cemented her name in the music scene.

However, she gained popularity in Nigeria when she released the remix version of her “Forever” song featuring Nigeria’s Omah Lay.



The Song Bird was then named among top 100 on Apple Music annual charts which helped her establish a strong fanbase in Nigeria.



‘Forever’ skyrocketed to number 12 on Apple Music Top Songs of 2021 in Nigeria and Gyakie was the only Ghanaian artiste with entries.



The remix with Nigerian musical act Omah Lay released in March 2021 put the song on Nigeria’s number 1 spot on the Top Most Shazamed Songs of 2021.



