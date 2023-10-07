I’m not controversial during interviews for trends – TV3 Talented Kidz winner

TV3 Talented Kidz Season 2 winner, Essi

The TV3 Talented Kidz Season 2 winner, Essi born Maame Esi Awotwe has said she has not been coached to be controversial during interviews in order to trend.

Talking to Amansan Krakye in a one-on-one interview, Essi disclosed that she’s an outspoken person and also able to express herself as well.



“I’ve not been coached to be controversial during interviews but I’m very outspoken like I’m able to express myself because I’m a student,” she said on Property FM in Cape Coast.



“I just graduated this year from the University of Ghana from the Arts Department so it’s about me being blunt or being me Essi,” she added as MyNewsGh.com observed.

“So when you ask me a question I’ll just answer and it’s not that I’m being coached or not but I’m not being coached. It’s what you ask me that’s what I’ll give you”.



Signed by Alordia Promotions and managed by Shocks Media, Essi recently released her G.O.O.D tape Vol. 1 album which has most of the songs projecting Ghana’s indigenous Highlife.