I’m not controversial, my topics are uncomfortable – Barima Sidney

Barima Sidney

A Ghanaian recording artiste known by the stage name Barima Sidney has denied possessing a controversial character saying it’s the topics he selects which are “not too comfortable”.

According to him in an interview with Angel FM’s Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, he chooses controversial topics for purposes of highlighting the often undebated issues confronting society.



The artiste whose new song received first airplay on the Anɔpa Bofoɔ morning show, said corruption and scents are examples of very uncomfortable topics as they may be offensive to people. However, they are the issues ongoing within the Ghanaian community which need to be examined.



The new song for instance speaks about the 8th Parliament. It recalls the events that unfolded during the election of the Speaker of the House which occurred between January 6 and 7, 2021, and recent fisticuffs the Members were engaged in over the 1.75% e-levy contained in Agyenkwa 2022 budget among other things.



Part of the lyrics reads thus “One thing the Ghanaians want you to [get clear, it has to be] battle of ideas not battle of chairs.”



Beyond the motive of exposing the rots in the system, the topics he sheds light on are meant to serve as referential material for public consumption.

Barima Sidney argued citing Kwame Nkrumah as an example of a figure whom the youth of today are not acquainted with, but has been read about in biographies and other history books which are available in libraries.



Likewise, he continued, “some of these events [January 7, 2021] should be captured in the form of music for the future generations to learn of the past years.”



Asked why he does not do other genres of music the “Papa no” hitmaker admitted that not every kind of music he is able to do.



“Not everyone can play love song,” he said in Twi, adding “Me yɛ very bawestic”. To wit, “I am very unromantic”.