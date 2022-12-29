0
I’m not done with that ‘Ofon’ – Daddy Lumba issues cryptic warning

Daddy Lumba

Thu, 29 Dec 2022

After releasing his much-talked-about song, “Ofon Na 3di As3m fo” legendary musician Daddy Lumba born Charles Kwadwo Fosu says he is not yet done with that individual (Ofon).

Immediately after the release of the Christmas banger, many Ghanaians and music critics took to social media to analyse and try to find out what Daddy Lumba actually wanted to communicate and who in particular he was referring to.

But speaking in an interview with DL FM monitored by MyNewsGH.com, Daddy Lumba insisted that, “that useless individual who is misbehaving we are not done dealing with him”.

Daddy Lumba showing appreciation to his die-hard fans on live radio stressed that, “I thank everybody. What I would say before leaving here is that, may Good bless our country Ghana you have showed me true love. If thousands hate me, I know that thousands also love me but that useless individual who is misbehaving we are not done dealing with him”

