I'm not fighting Tonto Dikeh - Afia Schwarzenegger clears air

Actress Afia Schwarzenegger and Tonto Dikeh

Afia Schwar loses father to cancer

Tonto Dikeh fails to commiserate with Afia online



Actress hits back at blogs over false reports



Afia Schwarzenegger has expressed her disappointment in blogs spreading falsehood about herself and Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh.



There were rumours that their friendship had hit the grounds after the popular actress failed to commiserate with Afia over the death of her father, Augustine Adjei in January.



According to critics, it is usual for Tonto to keep mute with matters surrounding her partner in crime.



There were several reports that all was not well in their camp, but Schwarzenegger has denied the claims.

In a post on Friday, February 11, she disclosed that Tonto reached out to her, adding that she is equally grieving over the passing of her late mother.



"Tonto Dikeh lost her mum on the 16th of Jan...I didn't post her, we spoke on foe as Real friends, Real Gees not Clout chasers.. Nigeria blogs didn't drag me. I lost my dad on 17th Jan n everything I do Gh bloggers will drag my friend, assume we are fighting and you think demonstration can fix Ghana...SMH," read Afia's Instagram post.



See the posts below:



