I’m not getting married to Dada Boat – Gloria Sarfo clears the air

Mikki Osei Berko and Gloria Sarfo

Actress Gloria Sarfo has cleared the air about her purported amorous relationship with her colleague, Mikki Osei Berko, also known as Master Richard or Dada Boat.

Rumours about the two stars getting married went rife following viral photos that surfaced on the internet some months ago showing them snuggled up in each other’s arms.



Speaking in a recent interview with the host of Nana Romeo on Accra FM, Gloria insisted that she’s not going to marry the actor as the photos and reports suggested.



According to Gloria, she has a professional relationship with Dada Boat and does not see any future with him as a couple as fans always anticipate.

“I’ve known him for years, we’ve shot a lot of series together but he’s my colleague. He’s a friend and we’ve love between us but as colleagues and friends.



“We did a project together and we looked together and people loved the pictures we took together from the project saying we looked together. So I think it’s just the chemistry between us, but we are colleagues,” she said.