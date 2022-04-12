1
Menu
Entertainment

I’m not happy about the current state of Ghana movie industry - Van Vicker laments

Van Vicker Restoration Van Vicker, Ghanaian actor

Tue, 12 Apr 2022 Source: Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

African celebrated actor Van Vicker has lamented that he is not happy about the current state of the Ghana Movie Industry.

The actor in an interview with Ghanaian blogger Attractive Mustapha said he knows a lot of his friends shoot films for the love of it but afterward the movie stays in the room and they do not make profits from the movies they shoot.

Van Vicker revealed that he was happy when he heard about the National Film Authority because the industry needs it.

He added that he knows the authority is working but output has been too slow.

“I think they are doing great things, but at the end of the day, the film producers say they are not getting the outlets to market their movies and actors will say producers are not producing much and they are not being paid well so we are all not happy”.

He was quick to add that the industry is not dead.

The only way producers can make money is through the cinema halls and we have only two major ones in Ghana.

Talking about the online streaming platforms, he said they do not give the producers better offers which generally cost much to produce but the returns are low.

Source: Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Meet Kojo Jones’s mother who is a Reverend Minister
Check out photos and videos of Patricia Morales, girlfriend of Inaki Williams
We can beat any team – Otto Addo fires warning to Portugal, Uruguay, South Korea
Asamoah Gyan narrates how he got the name 'Baby Jet'
Asamoah Gyan tops social media trends after Luiz Suarez confession
Meet the lawyer who fought for Odartey Lamptey in court
Gbevlo-Lartey fumes at Ayikoi Otto
Seek legal advice next time - Ayikoi Otoo to Kan-Dapaah
I’m fortified to seek review, Speaker, deputies are one – Justice Abdulai
Family reveals cause of death of singer of ‘Ekwueme’