'I'm not in a hurry to have a child' - Amerado

Ghanaian rapper, Amerado

Young Ghanaian rapper and songwriter, Amerado has disclosed on Kastle FM in Cape Coast that he’s not in a rush to have a child now.

“I don’t have a child now, right now my focus is on my music but at the right time all the good things will surely fall in place,” the rapper said.



“In this world there’s no need to rush, having a child will come at the right time but currently I’m threading on dangerous grounds,” he told Amansan Krakye the host.



The ‘Me Ho Y3’ banger maker revealed on the Kastle Entertainment Show that if he doesn’t focus on his music career at this point in time he might be left behind.

He explained, “This is the time that I’m almost about scaling over the wall so if I don’t focus and land well all those behind me might bypass me and leave me behind.”



Amerado recently said he’s grateful to those who were fixated on the amount of money he was paid for his performance at the Ghana Party in the Park event in London.