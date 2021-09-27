I’m not in a relationship with Akuapem Poloo – AMG Armani speaks

AMG Armani has reacted to reports that he is in a relationship with Akuapem Poloo.

The Ghanaian musician denied the rumours of him being in a relationship with Poloo in a video Zionfelix.net has obtained.



He stressed that there is nothing going on between them.



According to him, the photos that Akuapem Poloo took with him started circulating online a few hours after their meeting at the gym.



Armani explained that Akuapem Poloo told him she was a fan and requested that they should take the photo.



He wasn’t happy about the rumours surrounding the photos and videos.

AMG Armani ordered Akuapem Poloo to take down the photos and videos because it is putting a threat on his relationship.



Again, he wants Poloo to tell the bloggers who have published the story to take it down.



Watch Armani’s reaction below:



