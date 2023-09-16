I’m not in competition with anyone - King Promise on rivalry in the music industry

Ghanaian Highlife musician, King Promise

Ghanaian Highlife musician, King Promise has said that he is not in any competition with anyone in the entertainment industry and remains focused on his music.

He revealed that his ambition is to give his best when it comes to music and always works hard to ensure that every song he unleashes thrives.



He made the remark when he was quizzed on the impact of his ‘Terminator’ song that is trending in the music industry and concerns about whether the song is competing with other artistes in the industry.



Speaking in an interview with JoyPrime on Thursday, September 14, 2023, which GhanaWeb monitored, King Promise stated that he is not in contest with any artiste in the music industry but only concentrated on how he can bring the best out of himself.



“It's never been like that (challenge to come up with a new song) with me. Never ever.



From when I started it, I only went to the studio to make music that I love. I'm not in no competition with anybody, just myself and I. I try to give my best 100%,” he said.

“Nowhere near done. But yeah, like whenever I make music or drop music, the plan is to top whatever I've done. Do you know what I mean? So I'm like, my next song has to be bigger than the next one and the big one has to be bigger.”



He attributed the success of his ‘Terminator’ track to the impact of God in his life and appreciated his supporters for promoting the music.



“I believe I'm yet to make my best music yet, So I'm just excited. I'm very thankful, really and truly. You make the music and you love it, but the fans, the people, they make it what it becomes. It's not up to me. It's the grace of God and the people. So I'm just thankful, man,” said King Promise.



