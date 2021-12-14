I’m not interested in romance, men are boring – BB Naija's Angel

Big Brother Naija 2021 contestant, Angel Smith

21-year-old Big Brother Naija contestant, Angel Smith, has disclosed some thoughts from her current state of mind.

Angel via her Twitter handle disclosed how certain aspects of life seem boring to her nowadays.



Angel cited activities such as dating, romance, and communicating with friends as part of things she no longer enjoys doing.



“Been so uninterested in life lately. Not interested in romance (even though men has always been boring to me), not writing anymore, not texting friends, just in bed tired and overwhelmed. No social/ love life. Hopefully, I get out of this loop. I’ll blame it on the illness.”

It appears Angel has finally scrapped assumptions that she is into a romantic relationship with her former housemate, Cross.



Angel Smith in a separate tweet sent out a word of caution to individuals who were judging her style of dressing and conducts during her stay in the Big Brother house.



She wrote: “Mental health is so important guys. It’s easy to forget that everyone that was on the show is a human being, it comes with the fame but we’re people like you and mistakes will be made. Let’s be kind. Don’t use your own moral compass to make it harder than it is for any of us.”