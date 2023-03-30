I’m not into ministry for money, I come from an extremely rich family – Ajagurajah

Prophet Kwabena Boakye Asiamah popularly known as the Ajagurajah

Leader of the Universal Spiritual Outreach, Prophet Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as the Ajagurajah, has stated that he did not accept the religious role he currently occupies for financial gain because he comes from an extremely wealthy family.

He asserted that he is more interested in changing the face of Christianity and proving a point to humanity rather than making money as a spiritual leader.



The outspoken man of God claimed that despite having over 52 siblings, he had a privileged existence as a child. He continued by saying that each of his 52 siblings had a room of their own and maids to look after them.



In an interview with Onua FM on March 29, 2023, he added that growing up in a Christian home was generally about fasting and prayers.



“Our lifestyle was all about prayers and fasting, everything seems like a sin to him (father) so growing up was so tough.



“We grew up with stepchildren, half-sisters, and half-brothers. It was very tough because of their parents and stuff…Yes, I have 53 siblings, including about 18 half-sisters and half-brothers as well.



“All the 53 children have their rooms and maids, my father is very rich, and I come from a very rich family, that’s why when somebody thinks I’m doing this for money I laugh because anybody who knows Abednego Kumasi Pankrono will know that I come from a very rich family, extremely rich family.

“If I wanted an offering, will I go to a village? Upon all the fame and glory I have gotten I would have been living at East Legon. I don’t like the offering, but I want to change the face of the Charismatic church (sumsum sori),” he stressed.



AM/SARA