I’m not jealous about Black Sherif’s ‘Kwaku the Traveller’ – Patapaa

Patapaa

Ghanaian Musician, Justice Amoa, popularly known as ‘Patapaa’ has reiterated that he is not jealous about the new album release by fellow artist Mohammed Ismail Sherif also known as ‘Black Sherif’.

Ever since Black Sherif’s “Kwaku the traveller” was released, it has made waves becoming the first Ghanaian song to rise to Number One on the Top 100 Apple Music Chart in Nigeria. It also debuted on the Billboard Top Thriller Afrobeats Songs Chart.



The latter has since been hailed by Ghanaians for raising high the country’s name on the global market in the entertainment field.



Following this, Patapaa, had argue that no Ghanaian song has made waves around the world more than his ‘One Corner’ crooner which he believes remains Ghana’s biggest worldwide hit.



However, some Ghanaians believe the Swedru-based musician is jealous over the rise of his fellow, especially Black Sherif’s latest song which has taken the World by storm.



But, Patapaa in an interview with Angel FM’s Anopa Bofoↄ morning show, indicated that his reactions cannot be seen as hatred let alone be considered enviousness over the ‘Kwaku the Traveller’ hit song.



“I’m not jealous about him…. how would i be jealous?…I’m not jealous about ‘Kwaku the Traveller’, if i was jealous, then it could have rather been the first sermon because it was played everywhere as compared to the latest one” he told Kwamena Sam Biney

According to him, his remark is only to justify for Ghanaians understands that Black Sherif is yet to reach the peak people are ranking him.



He urged the fast rising artist to work harder to reach his potentials and stay away from being complacent with the commentaries of praises on social media and other platforms.



Nonetheless, Patapaa admitted taking pride in the international recognition Black Sherif has received so far, because he wishes good for him in his music career.



Patapaa, best known for his 2017 debut single ‘One Corner’, received the most popular song of the year nomination with the song at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Award (VGMA).



The hit maker thus placed Ghana’s music on the global stage with music lovers around the world paying attention to the country and what its creatives had to offer.