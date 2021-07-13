I'm not opening my legs for any man again until marriage – Moesha vows

•The actress has vowed to remain celibate until marriage

•According to Moesha, the Holy Spirit has taken over her whole being, hence her decision



• She was captured on the streets preaching to people



Moesha Babinoti Boudong now ‘Maurecia Buodong’ has vowed never to engage in any sexual activity with any man until marriage.



The ‘repented’ actress who appears serious about her decision said she has found the Holy Spirit and as such, has made a vow to offer her body as a living sacrifice to that course.



In a video making rounds on the internet, Moesha disclosed that she has ‘sent her boyfriend’ packing until she finds the right man sent by God.

“I was just home and all I realized was that the Holy Spirit entered me. I called my friends and told them the Holy Spirit has entered me. Now I feel closer to God. When I moved closer to God I experienced peace of mind and joy. Immediately I told my boyfriend that I’m not going to have sex with him until marriage. I’ve made a vow to God, Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit that I’ll never ever sleep with any man until marriage.



“If it will take ten, fifteen or even twenty years. I’ll keep my vagina for God till he brings the right man. Now I want to fully focus on God. Now that I have the zeal, I’ll do that,” she added.



It can be recalled that prior to this development, Moesha was seen in a church offering a powerful testimony about how God has saved her.



She has to that effect cleared all her ‘sexy looking’ photos from her Instagram page to prove her seriousness.



Moesha’s alleged suicide attempt

The Ghanaian actress stated in a viral video on July 13, 2021, that she attempted to commit suicide by jumping from an uncompleted storey building on which she was seen standing on.



She emotionally spoke about her past life whilst preaching the Gospel to some eyewitnesses who surrounded her.







