I’m not prepared to groom new talents yet – King Promise

King Promise, Highlife and Afrobeats singer

Award-winning Ghanaian singer, King Promise, reveals that he is not prepared to groom new musical talents in the industry.

Speaking in an interview on TV3 New Day, the ‘CCTV’ hitmaker explained that he is still shaping his career and moving it to the next level and that requires maximum time and attention.



He further explained that he also has to provide ample time and attention to whoever he will have to groom and this isn’t the right time to do so.



“I am not grooming people yet because at this point in time I am still working on my career and taking it to the next level".



“If I ever want to work with someone then I have to get time for the person and I also spend most of my time doing music. When the time is right, I will train people,” he added.

The talented songwriter says the long-term plan is to do music on a global scale and to be able to represent Ghanaian music on the international front.



This, he added, requires a lot of work and attention into his career and that further explains his reason for not grooming young acts yet.



Speaking on African music, King Promise said he strongly believes that African music and the Afrobeat music genre will widely spread and artistes like himself would be selected to roll it out worldwide.



“I want to be remembered for my music. I believe the reason why I am here today is my music. I want to be remembered as the guy that always churns out good music and just takes Ghanaian music to the world.”