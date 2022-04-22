I’m not ready to marry – Adina

Adina, singer and songwriter

Songstress Adina Thembi Ndamse popularly known as Adina has made it clear that she is not ready to marry.

Despite the pressure on young ladies to tie the knot, the 32-year-old does not deem it necessary to marry now, rather, she wants to focus on her music career.



She revealed this to Eddie Ray, sit-in host of Diwulane Mu drive time show on Kasapa 102.5FM on a promotional tour of her first single of the year titled “hallelujah” after signing her contract with Lynx Entertainment.



“I’m not ready to marry now but you never know, I can pull up a surprise or do a miracle, I can’t emphatically say what it will be,” she stated.



Speaking on her new record label she revealed it was a mutual agreement between the two parties and still with the same management team under the record label of Lynx entertainment.

Lynx Entertainment is a Ghanaian record label founded in 2006 by the producer and singer-songwriter, Richie Mensah.



The label successfully launched the solo careers of the Ghanaian musicians Richie, Asem, Irene Logan, OJ Blaq, Eazzy, Zigi, Jayla, MzVee, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, and DopeNation.



Lynx Entertainment has also produced hit singles for several Ghanaian artistes including Tinny, Okyeame Kwame, VIP, Praye, Bradez, Irene and Jane, Obour, Becca, Reggie Rockstone, Efya.