I’m not shy to talk about liposuction – Nana Ama McBrown subtly admits to butt enhancement

Nana Ama McBrown opens up on liposuction

Ghanaian actress and TV show host for the United Showbiz, Nana Ama McBrown, has admitted subtly to some accusations being levelled against her of having gone under the knife for her curvy figure.

During the SHE Summit Mentorship Africa Series, Kumasi Edition, which focused on the theme, 'Breaking the Bias: Leading by Example for a Sustainable Tomorrow’, Nana Ama said after getting to a certain stage in life, one needs to maintain their body.



According to her, liposuction was not off the list for her since she believes that people who are healthy and have the resources can choose to do so.



“Liposuction. I am saying it and I'm not shy because if you are growing and you are comfortable and you have the resources and you are healthy. You still need maintenance.



“If you buy a car in the year 2000 and you drive it through to the year 2002, so can't you spray the car? Please tell me, so won't you change the bonnet, Eii. If you live a comfortable life and you can afford it please do,” she said.



This follows news shared by entertainment critic, Sally Frimpong Mann, alleging that the actress and TV presenter, Nana Ama McBrown, had enhanced her buttocks.

Speaking on Onua FM’s Anigye Mmere show, the panellist asserted that people are aware Nana Ama McBrown has enhanced her body but are afraid to speak out.



“You all complain and say it secretly, but I’ve got the balls to let people know that Nana Ama McBrown has enhanced her butt, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that.



“She knows I don’t hate her, but if she feels I’ve said something about her and she’s offended, I don’t care,” she said.

















ADA/BOG