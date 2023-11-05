‘I’m not surprised’ – Prophet Kumchacha reacts to Mzbel’s son’s opinion of God and religion

Prophet Kumchacha

The Founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministry, Prophet Kumchacha, has mentioned that he is not surprised by the comments and opinions of Mzbel’s son regarding God and religion.

Prophet Kumchacha maintained that the behavior and comments of the son were highly expected as a son of Mzbel.



Explaining his stance, the controversial prophet noted that Mzbel has, on several occasions, denied the existence of God and His potency. Therefore, it is not surprising that her son has also denounced the existence of God.



“MzGee, I would have been surprised and disturbed if those statements were made by your child, but because it is Mzbel, I am not shocked. A goat begets a goat, and a sheep begets a sheep.



"Mzbel has denied the existence of God and stated clearly that she doesn’t believe in God. So, if today, her son is saying the same thing, then personally, I am not surprised,” Prophet Kumchacha explained while speaking as a guest on the United Showbiz Show hosted by MzGee.



In a recent interview, Mzbel’s 10-year-old son expressed unconventional views about God, saying, "I never got to see God as my father or mother. The only person who cares for me is my mother."



According to him, God doesn't do anything for him, unlike his mother who buys his clothes, food, and pays his fees.

On her part, Mzbel defended her son’s perspective, stating that they do not believe in God, but are guided by their ancestors.



“YES! We don’t believe in the existence of an Almighty God because we know that everything or anything that has life, no matter how big or small, is a God. That is why when we pour libation (Pray), we acknowledge and honor all those energies (God). Our ancestors are dead, but their blood and spirit run through us, and we are their DNA, so we honor them too,” she wrote in an Instagram post.



EAN/BB