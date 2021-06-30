I’m not under any pressure to release hit songs - Akwaboah

Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr. is a singer and songwriter

• Akwaboah has declared interest in releasing quality songs rather than ‘hit songs

•According to him, releasing hit songs does not entirely prove an artiste’s competence



• The highlife artiste has asked fans to stop comparing him to the new crop of artistes



Popular highlife musician, Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr. has indicated that he is not in a haste to produce hit songs.



Touching on his inconsistent nature towards music, Akwaboah said his goal is not to always be in the trends but to produce quality songs which usually takes time.



To him, releasing back-to-back songs just to help keep an artiste’s name out there did not guarantee sustainability.



“I don’t rush to release songs because I want to take my time and get it right. So many musicians made hits but in just a short time, they were nowhere to be found. I don’t want to be that kind of artiste. I am not under any pressure to release hit songs and anytime I drop something new, Ghanaians just love it,” he stated in an interview with Graphic Showbiz.

“It is always not the best to keep releasing hit after hit. Ghanaians are some way and if they decide not to pay attention to you again, there is nothing you will do to impress them. I prefer to stay this way for the next 15 years than to do hit after hit songs and be forgotten in a year or two,” he told Graphic Showbiz recently,” he added.



Akwaboah explained that back in the day, it took some musicians three or more years to release albums, but in recent times most musicians are only interested in the limelight.



“Our legends were not releasing songs anyhow because they needed time to promote songs on their albums, but that cannot be said today. An artiste is just around for two years and he has 20 songs already. Amakye Dede, Daddy Lumba and other great musicians I know of did not do that,” he said.



The 'posti me' hitmaker also labelled as disrespectful the manner in which fans compare him to the likes of Kuami Eugene, KiDi, and King Promise.



“That comparison should not be encouraged in Ghana because every artiste has his or her time. I cannot say I am better than artistes I grew up listening to. I was a judge during the time when Kuami Eugene was on MTN Hitmaker, so how can anyone just compare the two of us? That is not done,” he said.