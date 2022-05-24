I'm not under pressure to release hit songs - Black Sherif

Black Sherif

Black Sherif out with 'Kwaku The Traveller'

Black Sherif's 'Kwaku The Traveller' top music chart



'Kwaku The Traveller' has over 75 million streams



Black Sherif has stated that he will not allow himself to be under any pressure to release hit songs following the success and impact his 'Kwaku The Traveller' song has seen.



Speaking to Graphic Showbiz, Black Sherif noted, “there is zero pressure on me. I enjoy exploring my reality through the stories I preach through music while studying the game to perfect my craft. When you love what you do, you do it with ease. I release songs whenever I want and it is always fire when I drop a song.



“Black Sherif is a brand for all. My fans are the foundation for this brand and the onus is on me to work hard to put out great music to entertain everyone who loves my music. As earlier mentioned, this is just the beginning. We will bear witness to a beautiful musical journey.

“Music is what gives me joy and I will never lose sight of my first love. I give my all to the music and I believe that is the reflection in the feedback I get from the fans and music lovers across the globe.



"As an artiste, my first priority is to make music and that is what I am solely focused on now,” he added.



Speaking about all the controversies and criticism surrounding him, Black Sherif said he was not bothered as his lawyers dealt with legal issues.



“There are lawyers at my imprint, Road Boys Association, who handle all legal issues. In the industry where I find myself, criticisms are a huge part of the culture and I believe the constructive ones help shape the industry. I have learnt to accommodate varying opinions and choose the ones that are in line with my growth,” he stated.



Black Sherif rose to prominence and generated a national conversation with his street sermon instalments - First Sermon and Second Sermon - attracting the attention of Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy.