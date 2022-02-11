I'm not under pressure to retain my VGMA title - Epixode

Epixode

Prolific Dancehall artiste, Theophilus Nii Arday Otoo popularly known in showbiz as Epixode has said there’s no pressure on him to retain his 2021 VGMA gong.

Speaking on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM with Amansan Krakye, he disclosed that no one is putting pressure on him after emerging as the best Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year for the first time last year.



“There’s no pressure on me to retain the VGMA Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year gong I won last year,”he said.

Adding that “The only pressure on me is that I have to put it on myself in the sense that what I was able to do last year I should be able to double it up. As to say the pressure is coming from my colleagues I would say no because if you know me you’d realize that I do what I want to do and not what others expect me to do.”



To Epixode, there is no pressure on him to win the award back to back but his focus has been to always improve on his craft.