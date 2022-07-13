I'm not where I want to be yet - Bisa Kdei on music career

Source: Daryl Kofi Doku, Contributor

Ghanaian highlife artiste Romeo Kwaku Dei popularly known as Bisa Kdei has admitted that he is yet to reach the pinnacle of his career.

Bisa Kdei has for the past decade churned out some good songs such as Azonto Ghost, Odo Carpenter, Mansa, and many more.



Despite winning multiple awards and making some lofty strides in his music career, Bisa believes that there still is something he has to achieve in the industry.



In an interview Daryl Doku on the MultiCDB show, Bisa Kdei stated that “there is still a lot I have to do. I’m not where I want to be yet so my fans should look out for me”.

Bisa further said that “my new album is to appreciate and thank them for the support my fans and Ghanaians have shown me over the year.”



He is still hoping to inspire people with his songs and win more awards in the country and across borders



