I’m now a butterfly – Grace Ashy declares unflagging support for Kyerematen

Grace Ashy

Grace Ashy has asserted utmost support for Movement of Change (symbolised by a butterfly), and its independent presidential candidate, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen.

Guesting on Accra 100.5 FM’s Ayekoo Ayekoo, Tuesday, October 17, 2023, the renowned singer and cheerleader had noted the immense kindness she has enjoyed, in her line of work, from former President John Agyekum Kufuor, who led a New Patriotic Party (NPP) government between 2001 and 2009.



Sit-in host Akua Sonto, at this, quizzed if she still supports the NPP, which, since 2017, is led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Grace Ashy threw her head back in laughter at the question.



Sonto pressed.



“Now, I am a butterfly,” Ashly finally answered.



She was asked if she was referring to independent candidate Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change.

“Yes,” she answered.



Refusing to categorically state she has broken ties with the NPP, she noted: “As you can see, at the moment, it’s all about going independent.



“And with the independent [approach], anything can happen. We’ll come into power, and when we do…” She broke out in laughter.



She emphatically added, however, that even though her family supports the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC): “I’m not with NDC.”



Grace Ashy declared her unflagging support for presidential aspirant Alan Kyerematen who recently resigned from government as Minister of Trade and subsequently as a member of the NPP to found the Movement for Change.



“We’ll support him in whatever he does,” Ashy said.

She, however, made it clear that even though she once openly and passionately supported the NPP and has now backs Kyerematen’s Movement of Change, “there is no animosity between the NPP and I”.



Concerning Mr Kyerematen’s chances of winning presidential power come 2024, she said, “We’ll know when the day comes because we do these things with action and not talk.”



She stressed: “I don’t really like speaking about these things.



“I prefer action over talk. So hush – it takes action and not words – and let’s leave it all to God.”