0
Menu
Entertainment

I’m obsessed with big butt women; I don’t care if they’re headless or even have mouth odour – Ypee

Video Archive
Sun, 21 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian rapper, YPee has declared his obsession with heavily endowed women.

He has established that the only thing he looks out for in a woman is how enormous her butt is.

In an interview with Delay, the Kumerican rapper said whenever he meets a lady he likes, he first considers the ass before any other thing.

This was after Delay questioned the identity of a lady he usually flaunts in his TikTok videos.

Expressing the extent to which he is crazy about huge butts, YPee said he could even date a heavily endowed woman who has no head.

“I am a sucker for women with huge butts. I am so obsessed with huge butts to the extent I can manage a big-butt woman who has no head.”

Asked if a heavily endowed woman with a mouth odour is an ‘exception to the rule’, YPee answered,

“I mentioned that I don’t mind being with a headless woman who has big a butt, so as for mouth odour, it’s not a big deal. When I meet a lady, the first thing I look out for is her butt. I vet her butt before I vet her character.”

Watch the video below:



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Delay (@delayghana)



EB/WA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Effah Dartey slams former Chief Justice
Anas steps down from testifying against Kwesi Nyantakyi
NPP Primaries: Nyaho-Tamakloe ‘disqualifies’ Alan Kyerematen
Organize a send-off for Ken Ofori-Atta - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah to president
NPP MP takes swipe at Alan
Akufo-Addo visits Ghanaian troops on peacekeeping operations
Sam George dares Tema High Court judge
Barker-Vormawor reacts to man remanded for insulting Akufo-Addo
Ken Agyapong accuses Annoh Dompreh of sabotaging his campaign
Meet the two Kumawu independent by-election candidates with the same name