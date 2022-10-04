I’m okay after my vehicular accident – Sista Afia

Sista Afia

Ghanaian music performer Sista Afia has finally given an update on her wellbeing since her vehicular accident two weeks ago.

Speaking to Zionfelix in an interview posted to the vlogger’s YouTube today, Monday, October 3, 2022, the singer disclosed she is okay.



“I am doing okay,” she said.



“My car is fine,” she added.



Asked what led to the accident, she was reluctant to narrate the event.



“Well, I think something happened. You know when you’re driving…” she stopped and proceeded to playfully complaining about her host bothering her for details.

When Zionfelix impressed on Afia that her fans are concerned about her, she repeated, “I’m okay. I’m okay. Look at me, I’m fine.”



On the state of the car, she offered: “My car is not ruined,” and added, “It is at the Honda warehouse. They are fixing whatever they can fix.”



Sista Afia also disclosed she was riding alone in the car when the accident happened.



“It was just me in the car, by the way,” she said.



“I’m okay,” she looked ready for an inspection and also noted, “I initially had pain in my neck but I’m okay now.”

Two weeks ago, news broke that the ‘Asuoden’ hitmaker had been involved in an accident.



She had announced the incident via a video on her Snapchat showing an image of her saloon car being towed.



She also added the caption: “God saved me today [weeping emoji] Forever grateful [thank you or prayer emojis].”



Born Francisca Gawugah, the singer, who is reportedly 28-years-old’s latest song is titled ‘Makwe’.