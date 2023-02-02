2
Menu
Entertainment

I’m one of the most faithful men around - Kwabena Kwabena

Kwabena Kwabena 597x424 1?fit=597%2C424&ssl=1 Kwabena Kwaben believes he is one of the most faithful men in the world

Thu, 2 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician Kwabena Kwabena has revealed that he is perhaps one of the most faithful men in the world, especially in the music industry.

Speaking in an interview with Neat FM, Kwabena Kwabena, in a self-assessing comment, rated himself as one of the most faithful men a woman can ever have, despite reports of him being perceived as the ladies man.

“Can I blow your mind? I can confidently say that I’m one of the most faithful men around. If I'm with you, then I’m with you.

“That’s why whenever I get a girlfriend then everyone gets to know about it.

“I’m not dating for now for obvious reasons, and it’s good for me. Definitely, the next person I’m going to meet is going to have a great big man. That person will have an upgraded version of me ... that person will enjoy.

“...I need to meet someone on the same frequency and on the same level as I am,” he said.

He added that in his past relationships, he didn’t look for a woman who genuinely loved him but rather fell for people who loved what he was doing and his personality.

AM/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
What Otumfuo told Alan Kyerematen when he called on him at Manhyia
Three times Speaker Bagbin 'clashed' with Muntaka
‘Powerful’ Haruna Iddrisu may go unopposed in primaries – Asiedu Nketiah
Love is a scam, it's like a joke – Yvonne Nelson explains