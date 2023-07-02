1
'I’m past Davido now' – Aggrieved baby mama as she reveals plans to raise thier child alone

David And Anita1.png Anita Brown and Davido

Sun, 2 Jul 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Anita Brown, the pregnant American mistress of Davido, has announced that she has ceased dragging the singer on social media.

According to her, she has aired all her views concerning Davido and there is nothing more left.

She said she is now focused on her pregnancy and how to raise her unborn child singlehandedly.

The American Onlyfan star made this known via her Twitter page on Saturday when she wrote, “I’m past David now

I told you after today I’m done

I said all I have to say regarding him

I’m onto the GLORY

The haters still bashing me

I’m over here thinking about how to fulfill my pregnancy & how to make this world a better place.”

Ivana Bay, a French model who also claimed to be pregnant for Davido had earlier cautioned her American counterpart, Anita Brown, to restrain from defaming the singer.

She said the singer is a “good man after all”, adding that Anita was being “mean.”


