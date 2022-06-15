I'm preparing myself to run for president - Michael Blankson declares

Ghanaian-American Hollywood star and comedian, Michael Blackson,

Ghanaian-American Hollywood star and comedian, Michael Blackson, will look to replicate the feat of Volodymyr Zelensky, a comedian who has ventured into politics and is now the president of Ukraine, in 12 years.



In a series of tweets on his social media handle, Michael Blankson expressed concerns over a number of things going on in Ghana.



From the cost of sanitary pads to skyrocketing prices of goods, the comedian lamented about the challenging things he has personally gone through and has at times heard.



“C’mon Ghana why are things so damn expensive? I just tried to buy furniture and appliances and they are over twice the price of what they cost me in the U.S.,” Michael Blankson tweeted.

“I love my continent but we have to do better to help our people. I found out the other day that little girls in the remote areas can’t afford tampons or pads so they drop out of school because they are embarrassed to bleed around boys smh,” he added.



While calling for port fees to be lowered in the country, Michael Blankson criticized the West African sub-region for being ‘poor’ in the midst of ‘plenty’ and also largely import-dependent.



“We are not at war with anyone so why are we paying the price for other people’s problems. West Africa is probably the poorest part of the world but shit costs the most why? We have too many resources to be importing everything smh,” he bemoaned.



To this end, Michael Blackson has served notice to run for president in 12 years as the people need him.



“Looks like I’m going to prepare myself to run for president in 12 yrs. I think the people need me,” he indicated.



