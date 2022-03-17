0
I’m privileged to do a collabo with Prince Bright – Article Wan

“That Thing” hitmaker, Article Wan has disclosed that getting a Hiplife veteran like Prince Bright of Buk Bak fame on his latest song titled ‘Wala’ is a unique privilege.

He said “Prince Bright is a legend so people like him you even getting closer to these people I don’t know how other musicians of our day will see it but to me, it’s a very unique privilege.

“For me to be around someone like Prince Bright it’s not as if I even went to him but he came to my studio for me to work for him,” he added on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM.

Speaking about his collaboration with Prince Bright on the Kastle Entertainment Show, Article Wan said he’s hugely happy for getting closer to such a legendary figure.

Article Wan told Amansan Krakye, “To even get the chance to do a collaboration with him, this is someone that I used to listen to on the radio and I jam with his songs and they’ve been everywhere with their hits.

“To me, it’s bigger for me, it’s a bigger picture that’s very very huge to me and I feel very happy to get a legend like him to do a song with Prince Bright,” he concluded.

