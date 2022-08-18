I’m proud of myself and my ex-boyfriend Okyeame Kwame – Nana Ama McBrown

Affable Ghanaian actress and television show host Nana Ama McBrown has revealed she is super proud of her ex-boyfriend Kwame Nsiah-Apau popularly known as Okyeame Kwame.

Her comment comes after the host of Hammer Time on Pure FM, Hammer Nti, played Te M’ase, an old song from Okyeame Kwame’s debut solo album Bohyeba which was recorded in honour of the actress.



The actress who smiled and sang along as the song played in the studio opened up explaining how the two (Okyeame Kwame and herself) did a lot together.



“We did a lot together (me and Kwame) and I’m very happy that we both survived. I’m proud of myself and him. I think this is how it should be. Things shouldn’t be messy between people simply because a relationship didn’t turn out as expected,” she said.



She further explained her current relationship with the musician saying;



“I meet Kwame and we exchange pleasantries. Until we meet in person, he might only see me on TV or I also get to hear his music. There’s no bad blood between us and I’m happy he’s part of my life. He’s not bad.”

Okyeame Kwame and Nana Ama McBrown were said to be an item back in 2004 until the two went their separate ways for reasons unknown.



The two are both married with very beautiful families.



Watch the full video below.



