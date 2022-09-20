0
Menu
Entertainment

I’m proud to flaunt my potbelly whilst others crave for 6 packs – SDK Dele

Sdk Belly SDK Dele [R]

Tue, 20 Sep 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

In case you’ve come across any of the hilarious social media skits about comedian SDK Dele, one of the most notable things about him is how he flaunts his potbelly.

According to the content creator known in real life as Sadik Sulley, the reason he is mostly seen exhibiting his potbelly in his skits is that he’s proud of it.

Talking to Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the popular comic actor stated that he doesn’t feel shy to have a potbelly and there’s nothing to be shy about his body.

“I don’t feel shy flaunting my stomach as a guy having potbelly in this modern era when people are showing their six packs,” he disclosed.

He explained “I am actually very proud of it because it is part of my body and there’s absolutely nothing I can do about it now.

“But if I want to do something later on about my potbelly too, I will let the whole world know about it. Until then, it’s a potbelly geng thing,” he hilariously said on the Kastle Entertainment Show.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I'm defending her for my daily bread - Aisha Huang's lawyer
Sammy Gyamfi slams Akufo-Addo
Kwaku Annan confronts Ken Agyapong
King Charles III spoke with Akufo-Addo and Asantehene – Royal Reporter
How MPs reacted when Queen Elizabeth 'announced' JJ will be leaving office in 2000
Presidential staffer defends Togbe Afede troll despite backlash
How Akufo-Addo announced attendance to Queen’s funeral
Ken Agyapong halted exposé on churches for political reasons - Kwaku Annan
Watch Ghanaian chiefs happily gifting gold to Queen Elizabeth II in 1961
Richie reveals the main reason why Asem parted left Lynx Entertainment