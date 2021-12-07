I'm proud you gave me the closest shot to Grammys - Samini hails Rocky Dawuni

Samini ‘proud’ to feature on Rocky Dawuni’s 2015 Grammy-nominated album
Samini asks Ghanaians to support Rocky Dawuni to win Grammys
Rocky Dawuni joins Samini on stage
Dancehall artiste, Samini, has shown appreciation to Rocky Dawuni for featuring him on his Grammy-nominated album 'Branches of the Same Tree'.
The album that contains snippets of Rocky Dawuni's personal observations of various cultures and global musical developments got nominated for the Best Reggae Album category in 2015.
This made Rocky Dawuni the first Ghanaian to be nominated for the prestigious Grammy Awards.
During a performance at the just-ended 2021 edition of ‘Rhythms On Da Runway’ held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), Samini was grateful to Rocky Dawuni for featuring him on the album.
"The special part is that the first time he got nominated for the Grammys, I was the only artiste that featured on that album and I'm always proud that this man gave me the first shot, the closest shot to the Grammys", Samini said when Rocky Dawuni joined him on stage.
Samini called on all to support the international music icon.
In his response, Rocky Dawuni dedicated his nomination to Ghana and ask for prayers to "make Grammy our own".
This year's ‘Rhythms On Da Runway’ was under the theme, “The Masquerade, to promote the wearing of face masks for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.”
- FLASHBACK: Don’t go on a tour if you have no support – Samini to artistes
- Samini loses Facebook account to hackers
- 'Stubborn son' - Stonebwoy 'interrupts' Samini's interview to promote December concert
- I broke down when Stonebwoy claimed I wasn't there for him - Samini
- Fredyma advises Shatta, Samini to work on a collaboration
- Read all related articles