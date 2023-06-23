0
'I’m razz, stop forcing classy on me' — Phyna slams fans for advising her

Phyna 3dw.png Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 winner, Phyna

Fri, 23 Jun 2023

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 winner Ijeoma Josephina Otabor widely known as Phyna frequently reminds her fans of the challenges she endures to present herself as a superstar while still maintaining her street cred.

This comes after her outburst on the reality show BBNaija reunion, where she got into a fight with a handful of her housemates, including Chichi and Bella.

In a series of conversations with her fans, Phyna emphasized being razz while demanding that she shouldn't be forced to appear elegant.

One of the long rants is reads: “As I am being insuIted unprovoked like this,. I go tag your fave send your own insult as the fan to your fave in dimension con add your fave own con add Una papa and mama…. I have been seeing a lot of n*sense.

"A lot dy sup now…. But when phyna Una mama finally talk there will be a lot of mentally disabled people coming to open their glitter of a mouth to cap Nonsense… Una papa in advance.

"Welcome to Nigerian where celebrities are no longer humani; where public figures are now robots just Dey play y’all have an unusual public figure you Dey whine Grace,” she said in part.

In another exchange with a fan, Phyna stated, “Can you people not see that you are the dumb ones? You all said in razz why are you people forcing classy on me, I nor do.”

Source: www.mynigeria.com
