I’m ready to act porn in order to survive – Actor laments Ghana’s hardships

Kumawood actor tackles government over hardships in Ghana



Popular Kumawood actor, Nana Kofi Wusu, has established that he will jump at any opportunity to act in a pornographic movie due to the harsh economic conditions in the country.



Speaking in an interview with Osei Kwadwo on AMBASSADOR TV, Ojohn said he will grab that particular offer regardless of the attacks that he could be hit with.



He made these comments while disclosing that Kumawood actors are facing a hard time to an extent that they are unable to provide for their families.

“If today I get an offer or opportunity to join porn movie, I will gladly go for it if only it will give me money and the offer is good. I don’t care what people will say about me what I care is I will get money to feed myself and my family. I will never kill to make money but to join porn movie to enjoy yourself and make money at the same time, I will go for it without thinking about it.



“Despite all the challenges some actors are facing after the industry collapsed, still fuel prices have been increased 7 times within two months while prices of goods and other commodities are going up under President Akufo-Addo’s government,” he lamented.



According to Osei Kwadwo, he will be the first to upload a porn content if ever YouTube decides to permit content creators to upload porn.



“Even if YouTube allows Ghanaians to upload porn content and make money, I will be the first person to shoot porn movies in Ghana and upload them on YouTube. It’s not something strange. Even when I’m directing a movie, I want everything to look real so it is prohibited for a lady to wear pants and brazier when I’m directing. If you have to go naked, I will force you to go naked to make everything look real,” he added.



Meanwhile, several Ghanaian celebrities including Lydia Foron, Yvonne Nelson, Kwaw Kesse, Sarkodie and others have also bemoaned the harsh economic situations in the country.