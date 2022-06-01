7
Menu
Entertainment

I’m ready to run the world with my GOG album – Shatta Wale

Video Archive
Wed, 1 Jun 2022 Source: sammykaymedia.com

Ghana’s ‘Dancehall king’ Shatta Wale has revealed that he is going to ‘run’ the world with the GOG album.

In a Facebook live video session with his followers as sighted by sammykaymedia.com, the SM boss indicated that his yet to be released “Gift of God” album is going to be Ghana’s greatest historical album.

According to him, he is not scared of any global market because he feels ready and fit to blow the world apart with the album.

He explained to his fans that the promotions and campaigns before the GOG album is finally released is all on him and his fans hence the need for them to own and push it as well as use the Shatta Movement brand to create avenues for themselves so that everybody can make money at the end.

Watch video below:

Source: sammykaymedia.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
High Court orders Sarkodie to appear in court
A Plus goes after Gifty Anti again
We are Black Stars - Inaki and Nico Williams declare
Dampare asks British High Commissioner to ‘mind her business’
Tariq Lamptey details reasons for his visit to Ghana
Odartey Lamptey weeps as he talks about his new wife on live TV
People without job history joined NDC and amassed wealth – Freddie Blay
‘This country needs a Messiah’ – Lawyer Badombie’s last Facebook post
Over 400 acres of military and state lands released to Otumfuo
Borussia Dortmund celebrates Akrobeto