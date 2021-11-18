I’m saddened road toll has been scrapped – Kwabena Kwabena

Government abolishes toll fees

Kwabena Kwabena disappointed over road taxes abolishment



• Tema motorway will suffer, Kwabena Kwabena reacts to road toll ban



Popular Ghanaian highlife singer, Kwabena Kwabena has expressed disappointment at the government’s intention to scrap road tolls in the country.



The ‘Adult music’ hitmaker believes that most Ghanaian roads will become more deplorable once an embargo is being placed on the collection of tolls.



Kwabena Kwabena believes the roads on which tolls are being collected, especially the Accra-Tema motorway, will be left in a bad state after several years of collecting taxes.



“I’m sad; the reason is that my question is directed at the Tema motorway in particular. After collecting tolls over the years, what else has the money collected on that stretch been used for? Because that stretch generates that fund. That stretch should have been the last to suffer,” he stated during an interview with Accra FM’s Nana Romeo.

One can recall that Ghanaians woke up to the news of the toll-free directive by the government.



The issue has been topical such that scores of celebrities including Nana Aba Anamoah have complained bitterly about it.



In the case of Nana Aba, she is worried about the fact that workers and hawkers who usually sell around the toll gates have lost their jobs.



Nana Aba wrote on social media; "So what happens to the toll booth workers? Oh! The hawkers at the booths too."



Watch Kwabena Kwabena’s interview below.



