I’m scandalised to see so-called media houses supporting Nana Aba’s actions - Dr Kobby Mensah

Nana Aba Anamaoh, Serwaa Amihere and Dr Kobby Mensah

Dr Kobby lists some media houses he was disappointed in

He cites the country is doomed if the media claims to be acting professionally



Dr Kobby Mensah questions professionalism in journalism



Senior lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School, Dr Kobby Mensah, has expressed his disappointment in some media houses that have supported Nana Aba’s actions.



According to him, these media houses should have taken time to dissect the issue properly.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, Dr Kobby Mensah explained, “I have seen some personalities on City FM defending it and committing almost two minutes discussing it and thinking that they were even charitable. The drive time or whatever they call it, these guys spent not less than two minutes defending it, I have seen personalities with Joy seriously defending it and thinking he deserved it.”



He went on to share his view on how ill-conceived the thin line between work and profession could not be distinguished.

In affirming his statement he added, “I think it is ridiculous and for me. It has really given me a different perspective about this country that people do not even separate or do not even appreciate the borderline between their person and their profession and how it means.



“In fact, u can understand why our media and our political system is like this, because if we have so-called media houses, media personalities who do not have any appreciation for ethical standards of principles of professionalism; then, of course, this country is definitely doomed,” he told GhanaWeb.



Dr Mensah exemplified the situation in his place as a lecturer, stating if his student was to rubbish him on social media, he was in no way going to use his actions against him but refer him to his post without putting himself in the middle of it.



“You cannot take me on, on social media and come and write an exam and I will fail you because you took me on, on social media and I will say ‘yes I got you now’. I cannot do that, in fact, I cannot even in an interview refer to that situation and say ‘do you remember taking me on on social media?” relating the incident to his teaching profession.



He added, “that’s absolutely conflicting, you cannot even make references to that. I can actually say there was a case A, and you said this; without making references to the idea that you referred to me. I mean what are we talking about, professionalism?”



