I’m scared of childbirth, I’ll opt for surrogacy – Shugatiti

It's scary how people die from childbirth – Shugatiti



Shugatiti intends to get married someday



Ghanaian model cum video vixen, Abena Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Shugatiti, has disclosed her intentions to never go through the natural means of childbirth.



Shugatiti, whiles establishing that she believes in marriage, also stated that it is her utmost wish to come across a man who is understanding enough to support her decision to opt for surrogacy.



Surrogacy is an arrangement in which a woman (the surrogate) agrees to carry and give birth to a child on behalf of another person or couple (the intended parent/s).



According to Shugatiti, the whole process of childbirth scares her to the bone as a lot of women lose their lives while going through it.

“Yeah, I believe in marriage. I have plans on getting married, marriage is a beautiful thing. I think I’ll just have one child because I’m scared of childbirth. I pray I meet a man who will understand that I want to have a surrogate. I’m scared of childbirth,” she said.



Asked whether one of the reasons for the surrogacy idea is because she fears her body might get out of shape, Shugatiti said;



“It is not even because of my body. I feel like a lot of women lose their lives and it’s getting scary.”



Watch the video below:



