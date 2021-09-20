I’m scared of not being able to settle down – Camidoh

Ghanaian Afro-Pop and R&B singer, Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie popularly known as Camidoh has revealed his biggest fear in life.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, the silky-smooth voice singer, explained that he has not been able to stabilise his relationship with ladies because of music and always uses his love for music to escape dates and so on.



According to Camidoh, his previous relationships with ladies failed because he does not really make time for the ladies.



He stated that he feels hurt he has not been able to love somebody and be committed to a relationship all because of music.

Camidoh expressed his biggest fear as a man by stating that despite his love for children, he is really scared of not being able to settle down with a lady in the future.



Watch the video below:



