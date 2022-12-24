0
Entertainment

‘I'm scared to fall in love because of who I am’ – Gyakie reveals

Sat, 24 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gyakie, a Ghanaian Afrobeats singer, has revealed that the fear of falling in love with the wrong person is the only thing keeping her from entering into a romantic relationship.

Speaking on the KSM show, the sensational love singer explained that it has become very difficult for her to fall in love because she cannot tell who genuinely loves her and who wants to ride along because of her fame.

“So, I haven’t fallen in love because it is very difficult to tell who loves you for who you are or to tell who loves you because I am Gyakie and they want to brag about it, so that is another hazard,” Gyakie explained.

Notwithstanding her fears, the lovebird says she is ready to mingle and give love a shot.

She, “Although there’s this fear and trying to make sure it is the best, I am still ready and very ready to mingle and give love a chance. So come, come, shot your shot!”

In a recent interview, the songstress revealed that, although she mainly produces love songs, her songs are not reflexive of her life experience.

“I sing love songs for the listeners, but it doesn’t mean I’m in love or sing it out of love experience. Singing is what’s what I do. Maybe when I fall in love in the future, I’ll start feeling what my fans feel when they sing or listen to my songs. The music is for the fans.”

“When it comes to relationships, I don’t pay much attention to it. I’m in my corner, anything that comes my way I’ll gladly accept. At the moment I’m focusing on my studies so later on in the future, when God sends someone to me, that’s fine,” she explained in a one-on-one interview with GhanaWeb.

