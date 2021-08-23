I'm shocked a Christian killed 3 people and stored body parts in a fridge - Prophet Oduro

General Overseer of Alabaster Prayer Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro

Prophet Kofi Oduro, the General Overseer of the Alabaster Prayer Ministry, has expressed grief over the murder of three persons by a young person at Abesim.

In a sermon on Sunday, August 22, 2021, the man of God said it was shocking that the Police discovered body parts of the victims stored in a fridge upon the arrest of the suspect.



Prophet Oduro said he was shocked that a young person is interested in making quick money.



He said what makes the issue shocking is that the suspect is someone who is known to be a Christian and one who reads the bible.



But kills people at night and store them in his fridge.



He described the incident as a horrific and horrendous act as well as terrifying.



He admonished his church members to desist from all forms of evil including adultery, fornication, homosexuality, and forms of negative acts that goes contrary to God’s word.

A 28-year-old architect has been arrested at Abesim near Sunyani for allegedly killing about three children and keeping their body parts in a fridge.



The suspect, Richard Appiah who is also a surveyor is alleged to have murdered his stepbrother and two other boys aged between 12 and 15 years.



He is said to have conducted the horrific act for ritual purposes.



According to the Police, the body of one of the victims was cut into pieces and some of the parts allegedly kept in a double door fridge found in one of the rooms in the house where Appiah lived.



He is currently in custody assisting the Police with their investigation.