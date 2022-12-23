0
Menu
Entertainment

I’m sorry I’m unable to perform – Runtown pulls out of Accra show

Runtown7 Nigerian artiste Runtown

Fri, 23 Dec 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Nigerian artiste Runtown has apologized to Ghanaians over his inability to perform at a show he was booked for. He was expected to perform at the Soundgodfes.

Runtown is the second after Wizkid failed to attend a show organized in his name due to “inadequate security”.

Runtown says he is finding a new date where he can come and perform for his fans in Ghana.

The trend is becoming worrying considering the fact that Ghana has been tagged destination for most of December events in Africa.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo