'I’m sorry I wasn’t able to hold us down' – Elikem Kumordzie pens down birthday message to ex-wife

Elikem Kumordzie and his ex-wife, Pokelo Nare

• Elikem has apologised to Pokelo for not doing enough to save their marriage

• He has pleaded for forgiveness from the Zimbabwean model cum entrepreneur



• Elikem and Pokelo divorced in 2018



Popular Ghanaian tailor cum actor, Elikem Kumordzie, has apologized to his ex-wife, Pokelo, for not being able to sustain their marriage in the best way possible.



In what was meant to be a birthday message to the Zimbabwean entrepreneur, Elikem disclosed that during their short-lived marriage he did a lot of things that jeopardized their relationship.



It can be recalled that sometime in April 2020, Elikem cited immaturity as the main reason his marriage with Pokelo collapsed.

“At the time of marriage, I was 26 – 27 and had not understood the concept of marriage because I was young but she might have more experience because she was 29 by then”, he stated in an earlier interview.



But relieving the moments and pleading for forgiveness, Elikem took to social media to write these words to the actress on her birthday;



“HAPPY BIRTHDAY Pokelo. I'd like to seize the opportunity to render an apology to you for not consciously holding us down. I slacked a lot and I'm sorry. When I look at my son I get so much joy and I want to say a big thank you for taking good care of him also. (I know I owe you a few months maintenance money. the building is almost done. I think you've forgiven me already, otherwise you. won't be so nice with me, But if there's any spec left, please find a way to remove. Bless you and enjoy your day. I'll post a music video of a song I made for you 6 years ago.”



In 2013, the two met and fell in love during season 8 of Big Brother Africa.



Elikem later proposed marriage to Pokello live on the stage of the 2014 Ghana Music Awards and they both tied the knot in 2016.

Their marriage lasted for two years as they both went their separate ways sometime in 2018.



Read the post below:







