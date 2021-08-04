I’m sorry – Kwadwo Sheldon to Sarkodie

YouTuber, Kwadwo Sheldon

YouTuber, Kwadwo Sheldon has apologised to Sarkodie for making disparaging comments about him.

For some time now, Kwadwo Sheldon has been notorious for making fun of the rapper and criticising him just like he does for several other artistes mostly in his reviews and social media posts.



In an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, Sarkodie was asked about Kwadwo Sheldon’s incessant critiques about him.



To the shock of many, the rapper told Abeiku Santana that he doesn’t know Kwadwo Sheldon personally. He clarified that he knows him online due to his job but they have no personal relationship.



Kwadwo Sheldon went on another attacking spree after the comments made by the rapper went viral but in a tweet, Kwadwo Sheldon revealed that he was misled by fans of Sarkodie and didn’t listen to what he said on Okay FM.



After reviewing the tape from the programme, Sheldon decided that he will apologise to the rapper for taking swipes at him.