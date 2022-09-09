I’m spiritual, not religious – Michy

Michy

Michy, formerly known as Shatta Michy, has said she doesn’t consider herself religious but rather spiritual.

She did not offer an explanation on the difference.



On Thursday, 8 September 2022, the socialite was a guest on Ayekoo Ayekoo, Accra 100.5 FM’s mid-morning show hosted by Nana Romeo.



After mentioning God multiple times, she was asked if she is religious and goes to church.



“I’ll consider myself more spiritual [than religious],” she responded.



“As for churchgoing, it’s been a while. I won’t sit here and lie,” she disclosed.

She, however, highlighted a new and growing thirst for prayer.



“I’m trying to improve on my prayer because God answers even the smallest prayers, even when you don’t add ‘amen’ to it, the next thing you know, boom! It’s like magic. Owing to this, I’m trying to get better at praying.”



Earlier she had been questioned about her secret motivation.



“I won’t call it a secret. It’s God, firstly. Secondly, it’s my son. And we can also say [the recognition that] I’m growing,” she responded.



“There’s pressure on me to be a better person, not just for myself but for my community. We’re trying to leave a good name behind before we leave this world.”

“So my biggest inspiration is my son, and God because He is able to do all things,” she iterated.



Finally, she offered some encouragement.



“Let’s keep testing Him [God], to see how powerful He is.”



Michy is currently a TV personality.