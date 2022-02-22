I’m still a virgin - Ghanaian transgender insists

Popular Ghanaian transgender opens up on lifestyle

Ghanaian transgender speaks on feminine traits



Ghanaian transgender discloses how he deals with femininity



Ghanaian transgender, Emmanuel Hughes, popularly known as Ohemartin, has claimed that he is still a virgin despite his wild exposure.



The 22-year-old transgender said he barely gets sexual thoughts running through his mind, adding that he tries to remain focused on other prospects.



“I don’t usually get sexual thoughts. I am a virgin and I’m serious about it. I want to have kids,” he stated in an interview with Delay.



Responding further to his plans on having kids and establishing a family someday, Ohemartin, a man who now wants to be identified as a woman, said, “Someday but not in the natural way. There are so many ways of having kids. I can opt for surrogacy, get a surrogate mother if I want.”

Ohemartin was also asked to disclose the manner of people that usually slide into his social media DMs to make sexual advances but he declined to speak.



“My DM is private. Let’s keep it private,” he said.



The popular transgender however shot down the assertion that transgenders usually battle all sorts of mental illnesses.



“It’s not a mental case. It’s a vague opinion. People go to school but they’re still illiterates,” he added.



Watch the video below:



