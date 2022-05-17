0
Entertainment

I’m still living on my old music - Ex Doe

Tue, 17 May 2022 Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian rapper and pioneer of the highlife movement, Ex Doe, has asserted that people still know him because of his old songs.

Ex Doe disclosed that he is capable of performing any of his songs back to back, without forgetting any lyrics.

Speaking in an interview with Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s NsemPii, he said, “Anyone who knows me will tell you that my classics were very good and strong. That is why it’s staying to the test of time.”

He emphasized that although the songs are old, wherever they’re played, the listener will know instantly good music is being played.

“Up until now, I’m still living on my music from all the programs I’ve attended and performed at. Even with most of the shows I attend now, I don’t really have to perform my new songs because they know me by my classics and some people still enjoy them, “he shared.

Ex Doe added that although his old songs are no longer in the system, people still stand and dance whenever they hear them.

