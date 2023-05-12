I’m still single - Sumsum Ahuofe

Actor, Sumsum Ahuofe

In a recent interview with Zionfelix, popular Ghanaian actor Sumsum Ahuofe disclosed that he is currently not in a relationship, citing the difficulties of finding true love as a celebrity.

Ahuofe expressed his struggles in forming meaningful connections as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, where many women are more drawn to his fame and wealth rather than his personality.



While being a celebrity may offer certain advantages in terms of attracting romantic partners, Ahuofe acknowledged that it can also pose challenges in finding genuine love.



A lot of women just want to be associated with you because you’re famous and they think you have money. It’s difficult to know who is genuine and who just wants to use you, he said.



Despite the difficulties, Ahuofe remained optimistic about finding true love in the future, emphasizing that he is not closed off to the idea of dating.



Sumsum Ahuofe however noted that he only wanted to make sure that any potential partner was interested in him for the right reasons.





